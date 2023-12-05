Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 444 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,427. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

