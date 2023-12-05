Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 867 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,829,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 69,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,086,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,893. The company has a market capitalization of $349.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.