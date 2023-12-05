D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

