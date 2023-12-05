DA Davidson Lowers Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Neutral

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

TTC opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. Toro has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $2,180,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

