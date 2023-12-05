Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 11,840,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

DAWN stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -1.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $36,320.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $36,320.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 709,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,225.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

