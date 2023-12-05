Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.85. 222,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,321. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

