Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

