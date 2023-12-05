Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DHC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $617.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $9,252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.