Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 344,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

