Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DHCNI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

