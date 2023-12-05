Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 515,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Doma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Doma has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 429.43% and a negative net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

