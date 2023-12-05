Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 789,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Draganfly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 517.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Draganfly will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Draganfly in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

