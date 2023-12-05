Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 556,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Blue Bird by 97.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blue Bird by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $161,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,987,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,262,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $26,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,542,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,395,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 1,237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,987,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $629.89 million, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

