Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of RxSight worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

RxSight Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ RXST opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $88,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 267,985 shares of company stock worth $7,699,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

