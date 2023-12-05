Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Veracyte worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

