Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Aviat Networks worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

AVNW stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $366.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,629 shares of company stock worth $641,583. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.