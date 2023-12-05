Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,258 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Meritage Homes worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

