Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

