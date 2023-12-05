Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $15.32 Million Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,189 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 91.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Joan Kai Chow purchased 1,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,685. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Moon bought 8,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Kai Chow bought 1,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,685. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

