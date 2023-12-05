Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 161.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,596 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

PDFS stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 513.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at $481,141.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

