Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Napco Security Technologies worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

