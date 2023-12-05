Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,245 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,245 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of KBR worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -34.18%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

