Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 195,193 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,193 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 935,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 26.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,368,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 372,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.