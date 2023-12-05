Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 30,039 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,039 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

