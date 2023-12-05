Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 692,978 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,978 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after buying an additional 125,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.66.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on SHYF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard purchased 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $100,566.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,716.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.