Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $10.75 Million Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 431,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
