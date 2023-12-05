Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,430,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $876.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.