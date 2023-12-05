Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is Keenan Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Keenan Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,541,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 14.2% of Keenan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $79,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock worth $456,239,544. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dynatrace Stock Performance
Dynatrace stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 274,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
