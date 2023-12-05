Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DYN. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $715.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

