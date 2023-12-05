Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.