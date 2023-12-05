East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.90.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

