Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 172.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.87. 275,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,918. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

