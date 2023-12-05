Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

CEV stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $257,038.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 881,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,757,743.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 57,659 shares of company stock worth $568,859 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEV. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

