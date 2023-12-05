Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
CEV stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.
In other Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $257,038.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 881,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,757,743.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 57,659 shares of company stock worth $568,859 in the last quarter.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
