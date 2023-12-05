Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ESLT stock opened at $207.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.62. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.