Energi Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 181.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 258.7% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $493,876.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00052723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001904 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,787,862 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

