Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). As a group, analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
