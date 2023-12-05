Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 6.2% in November

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENLV

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). As a group, analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.