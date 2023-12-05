Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $31.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

