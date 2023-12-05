Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,514 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

