Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,966 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

