Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

