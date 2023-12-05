Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.