Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 27.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,635,000 after purchasing an additional 269,297 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 97,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.