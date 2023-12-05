Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1,233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

SO opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

