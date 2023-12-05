Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,008 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 393,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 387,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 149,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.