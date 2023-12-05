Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 658 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $694.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $570.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.62 and a fifty-two week high of $698.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

