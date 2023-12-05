Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,392,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

