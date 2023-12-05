Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Lake Management LP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $40,816,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 547,687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 104.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 727,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 372,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE JKS opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

