Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.94 and a fifty-two week high of $168.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.