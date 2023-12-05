Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

