Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

